Woman at centre of bizarre hitman-for-hire plot says thug ‘ruined my life’

Disabled woman slams two-year sentence for the ‘opportunistic junkie’ Dubliner who told her ex-husband he could have her friends killed

Bryan Kennedy got four and half years for soliciting Leech

Alan Leech pretended he had criminal contacts to carry out a hit — © Gary Ashe

A disabled woman at the centre of a bizarre hitman-for-hire plot in which her ex-husband tried to have a couple she was meeting online killed has blasted a two-year-sentence given to the scheme’s facilitator.

‘Opportunistic junkie’ Alan Leech was sentenced to two years in prison for extortion this week after a court heard how he took an €8,000 payment from twisted hubbie Bryan Kennedy by pretending he could hire a hitman to kill his wife’s friends.

Today, in her first interview, Kennedy’s innocent ex-wife:

Expresses her disgust that Leech will serve just two years in prison;

Describes ex Kennedy as having ‘done a f**king stupid thing’;

Tells how Leech on one occasion threatened her in front of her three children that he would knee-cap her;

And reveals how a four-year-sentence handed down to ex-husband Kennedy earlier this year has left her without a carer, as a degenerative bone condition leaves her increasingly immobile.

“He ruined my life,” the woman, who spoke on condition she is not named, said of Leech after his sentencing this week.

“And he ruined my children’s lives. So, yes, I was devastated when I heard all he got was two years in prison.

“We spent three years of our lives terrified because of him.

Bryan Kennedy got four and half years for soliciting Leech

“Brian did a ‘f**king awful thing but there was two of them in it. And as far as I know he came to Brian. Brian didn’t go to him.

“I thought he would get a lot longer than two years. I’m disgusted. Two years! He got nothing.”

The woman’s nightmare at the hands of Leech and her ex-husband began in earnest in January 2020 – after Kennedy fled to England in fear of threats from Leech over a final payment of €2,000 from the €10,000 he had been promised for arranging the hit.

Leech had circled ever closer since the previous October when Kennedy confided in him that he believed his wife was having an online affair with a couple from Canada.

Kennedy and Leech knew each other from the school gate as their children attended the same school.

Kennedy – who was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for soliciting Leech to murder two Canadian women with whom his wife had been communicating online – told Leech he believed the only way to salvage his marriage was to arrange for the couple to be killed.

The court heard that Leech quoted a price of €10,000 to arrange the murders but never contracted any third parties nor planned to carry out a murder.

He had instead taken advantage of Kennedy’s mistaken belief that he had criminal connections.

After his arrest, Leech told gardai he had a drug debt and had taken advantage of Kennedy.

“Bryan thought I was involved in gangs and I played along. I thought, if he’s not man enough to control his wife, I’ll take advantage of it,” he told gardai.

Kennedy paid him €8,000, which he had borrowed from family and friends, but when he failed to pay the remaining €2,000 Leech’s messages became more threatening.

Leech told Kennedy that the third parties were threatening him for the rest of the money and that he had been beaten up in front of his children.

In text messages to Kennedy, Leech threatened : “I’ll carve your f*****g throat. Don’t dare text me back with your sob stories ‘cos I’ll f*****g end you.”

On 6 January 2020, Kennedy left Ireland for the UK in fear of Leech and the threats he was making.

At this stage, Leech began targeting and harassing his wife for the money. “There were at least three days where he came banging and kicking on my door, screaming threats through it,” the woman told the Sunday World.

“And all of that was because he wanted €1,000 from me. That’s what he said I owed him.

“He got named right – because he’s the biggest f**king leech that ever walked.

“He posted photos through my door, photos of the people I was dating, through my door as a threat.

“He came here and told me, in front of my children, I was going to get kneecapped. They (the children) were right there with me.

“When he approached me, I was taking my three kids out to the shop. And I had to dash them back into the house again.

“He was hiding there behind that hedge in the front garden waiting for me.”

After the woman alerted gardai, she was advised to take the threat seriously until officers could establish exactly what was happening.

“I believed he was capable of carrying out his threats,” the woman said.

“I had to keep them (the children) locked up in the house for a month.

“The police told me to keep them inside because they didn’t know what was going on.

“He (Leech) fully uprooted my children’s lives. They had to change schools …”

At his sentencing hearing, it emerged that Leech had 43 previous convictions, including 27 for theft in 2009 for which he served an 18-month sentence

Justin McQuade BL, defending Leech, said his client had no gangland connections and had simply played Kennedy “like a salmon” by pretending that he was in contact with third parties.

“There was a couple of Walter Mittys on both sides,” said Mr McQuade.

He described Leech as “nothing more than a local junkie” who had been “criminally opportunistic” and had milked Kennedy “like a cash cow”.

The court heard Leech had a chronic addiction to cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Mr McQuade said Leech had expressed remorse and had pleaded guilty early.

Kennedy’s ex-wife said this week that she rejected any expression of remorse from him.

“I don’t think he has any remorse,” she said.

“I don’t believe he is sorry. I believe he’s only sorry he got caught.”

The woman said it is not just her who has been devastated by the leniency of the sentence handed down to Leech.

“My son was asking yesterday whether there is any way of appealing it. Even the kids were saying they want more for him.”

Asked whether her children have been able to work their way past the trauma caused to the family by Leech, the woman responded: “The two youngest, because they were too young to realise what was going on will get over it but the oldest one – no.”

Speaking of her own circumstances, the woman described the impact of Leech’s intrusion on her and her children’s life.

“He’s ruined our lives,” she said.

“And I don’t see how it can get better for me. Because, through all the issues, Brian was my carer.

“And now he’s in jail.

“I don’t qualify for any help except they’ll send someone up to do a deep clean of the house every now and again.

“Trying to get support in Ireland is ridiculous. Even to get a proper wheelchair – there’s an eight month wait.

“He (Leech) took away my freedom.”

Asked whether there is any hope of a re-rapprochement with her husband, the woman shook her head.

But, she added: “He’s still the kids’ dad.”

Sentencing Leech this week, Judge Orla Crowe said his moral culpability was significant and imposed a two-year prison sentence for a charge of demanding money with menaces.

Additional charges of threatening Kennedy and of harassment were taken into account.