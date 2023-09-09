Woman allegedly brandished razor and assaulted residents as she tried to steal moped

A woman was trying to steal a moped from an apartment car park when she threatened residents with a razor blade, assaulting two of them, it is alleged.

Nicola Malone (38) is facing trial on multiple charges following the alleged incident in south Dublin.

Judge John Hughes refused her bail when she appeared in Dublin District Court, where she was served with a book of evidence.

The accused, from Belcamp Green, Priorswood, Coolock, was sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Objecting to bail, Garda Mark McDonnell said the accused was charged with unauthorised taking of a vehicle, assaulting two women, producing a weapon in the course of a dispute, threatening to kill or cause serious harm and criminal damage.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, he said it was alleged the accused entered the underground car park at The Davitt apartment complex on Davitt Road, Drimnagh last June 14.

According to gardaí, she took a moped without the consent of the owner and was attempting to remove it from the car park by pushing it up a ramp when some residents tried to stop her.

It was alleged she assaulted two women, one of whom suffered a physical injury to her cheek.

She was accused of kicking the second woman.

It was also alleged she produced a razor blade in a threatening manner and brandished it towards the residents. Ms Malone was still at the scene when gardaí arrived, it was alleged. She was arrested and made no admissions while in custody, Gda McDonnell said.

Gardaí believed if granted bail, Ms Malone would not turn up in court to answer to the charges.

The accused was presumed innocent and entitled to bail, her solicitor Luke Staines said.

If his client contested the charges, she might be in custody until 2025 awaiting trial, he said.

Ms Malone, who was on social welfare, had no money to offer the court for bail, but her partner and sister who were supporting her could offer a small sum.

Ms Malone had an address she could live at and would abide by bail conditions.

Refusing bail, Judge Hughes gave the accused the formal notice that she had 14 days to provide alibi details to the prosecution.

He ordered the prosecution to disclose the accused’s garda interview video to the defence.

The judge then sent Ms Malone for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court, on a date next month.