Woman admits slapping stranger in the face in ‘laughing-at-children’ row

A mum assaulted another woman by slapping her in the face after wrongly thinking the victim was laughing at her children, a court heard.

Roseanne Hand (32) had approached a group of women to ask for a cigarette, but they said they did not have one, and continued laughing and talking among themselves.

Hand became annoyed at this, and thought they were laughing at her children, two of whom have serious medical conditions.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered her to enter into a peace bond for a year.

Hand, of St Philomena’s Court, Ballycoolin Road, Dublin 15, admitted assaulting another woman at Millennium Park in Blanchardstown on May 29, 2021.

Garda Ciaran Brennan told Blanchardstown District Court how Hand had asked a group of women, who were sitting on a green area, if any of them had a cigarette.

Gda Brennan said the women told her they did not and then they continued talking and laughing among themselves.

He said Hand wrongly thought the women were laughing at her children.

She turned back and approached one of the women, who had her arm in a cast.

Gda Brennan said Hand cupped the woman on the face and slapped her once. He said the victim suffered minor scrapes in the assault.

Simon Fleming, defending, said Hand had four children, with the youngest two having serious medical conditions.

Mr Fleming said Hand’s father was shot in front of her when she was nine years old.

No one was ever prosecuted for this, and this incident had a traumatic effect on her.

The solicitor said Hand was a member of the Travelling community and came from an area of social deprivation.

She left the area two years ago, and now lived in homelessness accommodation.

Mr Fleming asked the judge to be lenient, saying Hand wished to apologise for her over-reaction.