Woman accused of swindling boss out of £23k by tampering with Lotto software

Speaking at her home yesterday, Kirsten Stevenson (32) said: ‘I’m just trying to get on with my life’

This is the alleged fraudster accused of swindling her boss out of £23,000 by tampering with National Lottery software.

Kirsten Alexandra Stevenson (32) is charged with fraud by false representation, theft, and fraud by abuse of position between August 14, 2022, and January 23 this year.

Speaking at her home yesterday, she said: “I’m just trying to get on with my life.

“He [the alleged victim] and I are not allowed to speak to each other at the moment.”

The case against Stevenson, of Gallows Street in Dromore, was heard at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, on Friday.

During Friday’s hearing, a police constable told the court she could connect the defendant to the charges.

According to the particulars of count one, Stevenson defrauded the victim by “exaggerating” National Lottery “winnings layouts” with the intent to make a gain for herself or to cause a loss to the complainant.

There was some confusion in the courthouse on Friday as to whether or not Stevenson, who was absent, was required to attend the hearing.

Defence counsel Justin Byrne said she had attended Belfast court by mistake, while a prosecution lawyer said the case would “proceed on indictment” to the Crown Court regardless.

No pleas were formally entered.

District Judge Trevor Browne adjourned the case for a month.