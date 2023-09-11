Woman accused of stabbing partner to death in west Belfast ordered to stand trial

The 54-year-old, who was known as Tony, was stabbed in his home and it is understood he was in a relationship with Maksymowicz at the time

A woman has been ordered to stand trial accused of her partner’s murder at a hearing on Monday

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink and with her alleged victim’s daughters watching on, 34-year-old Wiktoria Maksymowicz confirmed she was aware of the four charges against her and that she had no objections to the Preliminary enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown Court.

Maksymowicz, with an address at Woodside Park in Dunmurry, is in custody accused of the murder of Anthony Browne on 14 October last year and with possessing a knife with intent to commit murder on the same date, with both offences said to be aggravated by domestic abuse.

The alleged killer was also charged with two further offences alleged to have been committed the preceding day, including possessing a bladed article on a Glider bus and common assault or Mr Browne.

The 54-year-old, who was known as Tony, was stabbed in his home and it is understood he was in a relationship with Maksymowicz at the time.

While none of the facts surrounding the death were opened in court today, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against the alleged killer – which was conceded by defence counsel Michael Boyd.

Maksymowicz, wearing a blue polo shirt and with her hair tied up, declined to exercise her rights to call evidence to the court or comment on the charges.

Remanding her back into custody, District Judge Rosie Watters returned the case to the Crown Court for trial, scheduling her arraignment to be heard on 20 October.