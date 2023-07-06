Woman (70s) charged by gardaí probing 30-year fraudulent social welfare payments

The alleged offences took place over a 30-year period, between 1993 and 2023 respectively.

A woman in her 70s has been charged in connection to multiple “incidents of theft” in Laois.

It’s understood the offences relate to an investigation by gardaí attached to the Department of Social Protection into fraudulent payments.

She is due to appear before Laois District Court this morning, Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10.30am.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.