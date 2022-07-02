Woman (52) stole bottles of Grey Goose vodka, steak and ‘grave flowers’ from supermarket

Mary Joyce – who has 27 previous convictions - took five bottles of Grey Goose vodka and a number of steaks and placed them into a bag.

A 52-year-old woman who stole a number of bottles of vodka, steaks and grave flowers from a local supermarket has been has been given a two month suspended sentence at Swords District Court.

Mary Joyce pleaded guilty to theft at Supervalu Supermarket, Drogheda Street, Balbriggan on June 17, 2021.

Garda John Lennon said the defendant, with an address at Kilshane Drive, Finglas, entered the supermarket, took five bottles of Grey Goose vodka and a number of steaks and placed them into a bag.

She then left the shop without paying for the goods and as she was on her way out, she picked up grave flowers in a pot located near the door and left with those also.

The total value of the items stolen was €342.

Joyce was interviewed at Balbriggan Garda Station and made full admissions.

The defendant has 27 previous convictions, including a number for theft.

Joyce was identified on CCTV, there were two other people with her who couldn’t be identified on the footage and it was possible she may have been under their influence at the time, Garda Lennon added.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said Joyce is someone who has suffered a large amount of tragedy in her life.

He said her husband took his own life in custody four years ago, three of her children have been incarcerated for a number of years and her three-year-old grandson was knocked down and killed on a halting site some years ago.

All of this has weighed heavily on her and she had “spiralled” after the events of the past few years, the solicitor said.

Joyce has a number of medical conditions and suffers with depression.

Mr O’Doherty said the past few years have torn the family apart and she is trying to hold things together.

He asked the court to be as lenient as possible under the circumstances.

Judge Paul Kelly convicted Joyce and imposed a two month sentence but suspended this for 12 months on her own bond of €250.

He directed she pay €350 compensation to the injured party.