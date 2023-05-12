Woman (48) charged with murder of man (36) in west Dublin apartment
David Ennis, 36, died after an incident at Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot on the night of November 8, 2022.
A WOMAN has been remanded in custody after gardai charged her with the murder of a man in a stabbing in a Dublin apartment last year.
David Ennis, 36, died after an incident at Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot on the night of November 8, 2022. The deceased had not been a tenant at the council flat complex for older people.
Shortly after 2.30 am, gardai and emergency services personnel found Mr Ennis with an apparent stab wound.
He was treated at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later. Gardai investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, had arrested a woman, but she was released without charge in November pending a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Ann Phelan, 48, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Thursday night at Benburb Street in Dublin 7. She was brought to Clondalkin Garda station to be charged and held pending her appearance before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Friday morning.
Dressed in a khaki puffer coat, grey hoodie, green pants and black runners, the woman remained silent throughout the brief hearing. She is yet to indicate a plea.
Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott of Ballyfermot station told Judge Murphy that the accused “made no reply” to charge after caution. He added that the DPP had directed “prosecution on indictment in the Central Criminal Court”. He applied for a one-week remand in custody.
The District Court does not have jurisdiction to hear a bail application in a murder case, which requires a High Court application.
Defence solicitor Katie Dowling asked for the case to be adjourned until Thursday. There was no Garda objection.
Judge Murphy remanded Ms Phelan in custody to appear again on May 18 but said the book of evidence might be ready on that date. It has to be served on a defendant before the District Court can grant a trial order.
The judge noted that the accused intended to apply for legal aid and would provide a statement of means.
