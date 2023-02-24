Woman (41) accused of impeding arrest in murder of Lisa Thompson appears in court

In November, mother of three, Deirdre Arnold (41) was arrested at 8.17am at her home in Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, Dublin

Prosecutors have been allowed a month to complete the book of evidence for a woman accused of impeding the arrest of the alleged "principal offender" in the murder of mother of two, Lisa Thompson, in Dublin.

A concerned neighbour raised the alarm after discovering the 52-year-old youth worker who suffered stab injuries at her house in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on May 10 year.

In July, Brian McHugh of Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, was charged with the murder of Ms Thompson and is awaiting trial.

In November, mother of three, Deirdre Arnold (41) was arrested at 8.17am at her home in Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, Dublin.

Garda Jennifer Keegan charged her contrary to Section 7(2) and (4) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997 and brought her before Dublin District Court.

The charge is that from May 9 – July 11, 2022, she impeded the prosecution or apprehension of the alleged murderer of Lisa Thompson.

She was granted bail and appeared again today when the case was listed to be served with a book of evidence.

However, State solicitor Mairead White said it was not ready because it was a complex case with 200 statements taken and exhibits.

Defence solicitor Edward Bradbury told Judge Maire Conneely that the matter had been conflated with another person awaiting trial, and his client asked for it to be struck out.

Judge Conneely agreed to mark the case peremptory against the State for the book of evidence to be ready for the District Court to grant a return for trial order on March 24.

Ms Arnold was remanded on continuing bail.

The DPP has directed that she will face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court for the offence, which, on conviction, carries a 10-year sentence.

Earlier, Garda Keegan said there had been an investigation into Lisa Thompson's murder, and Ms Arnold is accused of impeding the prosecution of the "principal offender".

The defence said gardai had been in regular contact with his client, who had never been before the court before these proceedings.

The solicitor said his client had been arrested during the summer and had not evaded gardai.

She must reside at her current address, sign on two days a week at a garda station, obey a 10 pm – 6 am curfew and surrender her passport.

The court ordered her not to apply for alternative travel documents, remain contactable on her mobile phone, and have no direct or indirect contact with witnesses or the co-accused.

Ms Arnold has not yet indicated a plea.