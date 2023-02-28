CANNABIS HAUL | 

Woman (40s) charged following seizure of €70k of herbal cannabis in Co Kildare

The intelligence-led operation involved searching a premises under warrant in Kildare where approximately 3.5kg of herbal cannabis was seized

Some of the cannabis that was seized

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A woman arrested after gardaí discovered and seized €70,000 worth of cannabis in Co Kildare yesterday is due to appear before the courts today.

The suspect, aged in her 40s, has been charged and is expected before Athy District Court at 10.30am.

The intelligence-led operation involved searching a premises under warrant in Kildare where approximately 3.5kg of herbal cannabis was seized.

The drugs have an estimated value of €70,000, pending analysis.

Read more

The woman was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Kildare Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure was made as part of Operation Tara and targeted those involved in organised criminal activity in the Kildare area.

It was conducted by personnel attached to Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Kildare Divisional Drug Unit.


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos