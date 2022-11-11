Woman (40s) arrested for murder of Lisa Thompson due to appear in court
Last week, an inquest heard that Ms Thompson (52) had been strangled and stabbed repeatedly
A woman who was arrested this morning as part of the investigation into the murder of Lisa Thompson in Ballymun, Dublin 11 last May is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.
Gardai said that following directions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the woman in her 40s has been arrested and charged in relation to the death of the mum-of-two whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10, at her home in Sandyhill Gardens.
She is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at 10.30am.
Coroner Aisling Gannon told Dublin Coroner’s Court that the results of a post-mortem showed Ms Thompson had died as a result of “ligature strangulation and multiple stab wounds”.
A sister of the deceased, Ashley Duckett, gave evidence of identifying her late sister’s body at Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall on the day after her remains had been found.
Ms Duckett said she recognised her sister and that her face was “very blue.”
Ms Thompson, a former youth worker, who lived on her own, was last seen alive two days before a neighbour dialled 999 for an ambulance.
Paramedics who arrived at the house discovered Ms Thompson’s remains and alerted gardaí.
Detective Inspector Jim McDermott told the coroner’s court Ms Thompson’s death was the subject of a criminal investigation.
Det Insp McDermott said a file on the investigation had been sent to the DPP and a person was already before the courts in relation to the matter
He also said gardaí were awaiting directions from the DPP in relation to possible charges being brought against a second individual.
As a consequence, the officer applied for an adjournment of the inquest.
Det Insp McDermott said he would tell the coroner of any developments in the case and when any criminal proceedings had concluded, which would allow the inquest to go ahead.
Ms Gannon adjourned the hearing until a date to be decided in the future.
Brian McHugh (37), an unemployed man from Cairn Court, Ballymun, was charged with Ms Thompson’s murder at her home on May 10, 2022 when he appeared before a sitting of Dublin District Court in July.
McHugh, who was subsequently remanded in custody, has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge.
