Woman (40s) arrested after gardai seize cocaine and cannabis worth €170k in Finglas

A woman is due to appear in court after gardai seized cocaine and cannabis worth around €170,000 following a raid in Finglas.

The search took place as part of Operatoin Tara.

Gardai attached to DMR West Divisional Drugs Unit and the Finglas Divisional Detective Unit carried out the search of the west Dublin home at around 2.30 yesterday afternoon.

During the course of the search, suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €155,000 and suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €15,000 was seized.

Two cocaine presses, mixing agent and other drug related paraphernalia was also recovered.

All drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

“A woman aged in her 40s has been arrested,” gardai said in a statement.

"She was taken to Finglas Garda station where she was later charged.

“She has been released from custody and is to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

Investigations are ongoing.