Woman (40s) arrested after gardai seize cocaine and cannabis worth €170k in Finglas
Two cocaine presses, mixing agent and other drug related paraphernalia was also recovered.
A woman is due to appear in court after gardai seized cocaine and cannabis worth around €170,000 following a raid in Finglas.
The search took place as part of Operatoin Tara.
Gardai attached to DMR West Divisional Drugs Unit and the Finglas Divisional Detective Unit carried out the search of the west Dublin home at around 2.30 yesterday afternoon.
During the course of the search, suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €155,000 and suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €15,000 was seized.
Read more
Two cocaine presses, mixing agent and other drug related paraphernalia was also recovered.
All drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.
“A woman aged in her 40s has been arrested,” gardai said in a statement.
"She was taken to Finglas Garda station where she was later charged.
“She has been released from custody and is to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
blameless | Graham Dwyer has murder conviction appeal dismissed in Court of Appeal
cell phone | Hutch gang member given more jail time after being caught with phone in prison
It's col over | Colin Farrell and girlfriend Kelly McNamara ‘quietly split’ after five years together
night of terror | Alleged UDA boss kicked out of terror group and ordered from his home by masked men
hash 'n' carry | Man caught driving van containing €780k worth of cannabis was ‘trying to pay off debt’
Dead Ringer | Pensioner used dead brother's identification to claim €93,000 in bogus benefits
'devastating' | Tributes to Carlow man (24) killed in motorbike tragedy during holiday in Thailand
Sad Loss | ‘Heartbroken’ John Bishop pays tribute to mum after pulling out of Mother Goose role in Dublin
'serious offence' | Woman (40) sent for trial accused of impeding prosecution of Lisa Thompson’s alleged killer
accident | BBC stops filming latest Top Gear series after Freddie Flintoff track crash