Woman (40) sent for trial accused of impeding prosecution of Lisa Thompson’s alleged killer

Ms Arnold, a mother-of-three of Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, is charged with knowingly acting to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person who allegedly committed the murder of Lisa Thompson.

A Dublin woman has been sent for trial accused of impeding the prosecution of a man suspected of murdering a mother-of-two.

Deirdre Arnold (40) is charged in connection with the alleged killing of Lisa Thompson who was found stabbed to death at her home in Ballymun.

Ms Arnold had a book of evidence served on her at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Treasa Kelly sent her forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Arnold, a mother-of-three of Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, is charged with knowingly acting to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person who allegedly committed the murder of Lisa Thompson.

The offence, under Section 7 of the Criminal Law Act, is alleged to have taken place in the Dublin area on dates between May 9 and July 11 last year.

Ms Thompson (52), a former youth worker was found dead at her home at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun on May 10, 2023.

Today, State solicitor Niamh McKernan said a book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused.

Detective Garda Jennifer Keegan handed Ms Arnold the book of evidence.

Lisa Thompson

Ms McKernan said the DPP was consenting to the case being returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor Edward Bradbury asked the judge to relax bail conditions that had been imposed on Ms Arnold at a previous hearing.

She was required to sign on at a garda station twice weekly and observe a curfew at her home between 9pm and 6am.

Det Gda Keegan objected to the bail conditions being amended, saying they were “completely necessary and proportionate” given the seriousness of the alleged offence.

She said the investigation related to the murder of Ms Thompson at her home in Ballymun.

A co-accused was charged with murder and was also being served with a book of evidence at Cloverhill District Court today, the garda said.

Ms Arnold’s charge was an “extremely serious offence” which carried a penalty on indictment of a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

Mr Bradbury said he was asking for the removal of the conditions in circumstances where Ms Arnold had complied with them since they were imposed last November.

She had no history of criminality or of not appearing in court, he said.

The conditions were “disproportionate and unnecessary,” he said, and that his client’s charge was “not to be confused with” that of her co-accused.

Ms Arnold had been turning up to court and her passport had been surrendered, Mr Bradbury said.

Judge Kelly agreed to change the curfew to 11pm to 6am, but would not otherwise relax the bail conditions where the gardai were not consenting.

She granted free legal aid and gave the accused the formal notice that she has 14 days to provide any alibi evidence to the prosecution.

Ms Arnold acknowledged that she understood this and was remanded on bail.