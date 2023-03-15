Woman (40) accused of tearing hair from victim’s head during Dublin robbery attempt
It was alleged Krystal De Courcey came from behind and pulled her hair and clothing.
A medical worker is facing trial accused of tearing hair from another woman’s head in a violent robbery attempt on a Dublin city centre street.
The alleged victim was walking from her apartment when Krystal De Courcey (40) pulled her to the ground and injured her in an attempt to steal from her, gardaí claimed.
Judge Vincent Deane ruled the case was too serious for Dublin District Court and adjourned it for the preparation of a book of evidence.
Ms De Courcey, with an address at Greenbank Apartments, Mary Street, Waterford, is charged with attempted robbery, assault causing harm and criminal damage.
A garda sergeant said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being heard at district court level subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.
The judge asked for an outline of the allegations.
The sergeant told Judge Deane the alleged victim was walking on the street at Friary Avenue, Dublin 7, having left her nearby apartment at 9pm on June 11, 2021.
It was alleged the accused came from behind and pulled her hair and clothing.
She fell to the ground injuring her right arm and suffering bleeding and bruising.
There was also “some hair torn from her head.”
In the course of the incident, the woman’s mobile phone, watch and handbag were damaged, the garda added.
She had medical attention but there was no medical report in court. A file was submitted to the DPP and Ms De Courcey was then charged.
Judge Deane said having heard a summary of the proposed evidence he was refusing jurisdiction.
He adjourned it to a date in April for the preparation of a book of evidence.
Ms De Courcey will be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when it is ready.
The court heard the accused worked in a medical facility. She was remanded on continuing bail.
