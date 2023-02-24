Woman (36) who met man on Tinder admits trying to cause him serious harm

A previous district court hearing heard that Romanovska met the injured party on Tinder and while they had been on a number of dates, they were not in a relationship

A 36-year-old woman who was due to stand trial for the attempted murder of a man she allegedly met on Tinder has admitted the lesser charge of intentionally trying to cause him serious harm.

Inita Romanovska with an address at Cahercalla, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co Clare, was charged with attempting to murder Stephen O'Flaherty during an incident at an apartment complex at Henry Street, Limerick on March 11 2020.

In February 2021, Romanovska was told she would not stand trial at the Central Criminal Court for over two years due to the backlog of court cases that had arisen during the pandemic.

Inita Romanovska — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

When the case was listed for mention today, her defence barrister Mr Michael Bowman SC told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that his client could be arraigned on count two of the indictment.

Romanovska then pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally attempting to cause serious harm to Mr O'Flaherty at Newtown House, Henry Street, Limerick on March 11 2020.

The defendant, who is originally from Latvia and remains on bail, was scheduled to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court on March 6 next for a two-week trial.

A previous district court hearing heard that Romanovska met the injured party on Tinder and while they had been on a number of dates, they were not in a relationship.

Mr Bowman told the judge today that his client is a 36-year-old single mother with no previous convictions and asked the court to order and consider a pre-sentence report, which was acceded to.

Romanovska's trial date has now been vacated. Mr Justice McDermott directed a victim impact report and remanded Romanovska on continuing bail until May 23, when she will be sentenced.