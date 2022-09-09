Woman (36) jailed for five months for kicking and punching another woman in the face
A woman has been jailed for five months for kicking and punching another woman in the face in Dublin city centre following a “difference of opinion”.
Aoife McDonnell, 36, who has an address at a hostel on College Street, Dublin 2, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to her victim on March 15 at Aston Quay.
Judge John Hughes heard at Dublin District Court that McDonnell repeatedly assaulted the woman leaving her with a bleeding nose, swollen lip and bruises. The court heard the victim had sustained “kicks and punches” to the face, but the accused subsequently made admissions, was apologetic, and “expressed remorse immediately”.
Judge Hughes noted the victim did not wish to provide an impact statement to the court.
She had nine prior convictions, mostly for public order offences.
Pleading for leniency, her solicitor John Feaheny said there was no animosity between McDonnell and the victim now. She was homeless at the time and on methadone.
The court heard the attack happened because of a “difference of opinion about something”.
Judge Hughes imposed a nine-month sentence but to foster rehabilitation, he suspended the final four months on the condition McDonnell continues addiction counselling and does not reoffend in the next two years.
