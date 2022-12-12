Woman (30s) charged after discovery of man's body in Navan, Co Meath
The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested on Saturday, December 10.
A woman who was arrested over the weekend after a man’s body was discovered at a home in Navan, Co Meath has been charged.
The woman, (30s) was arrested on Saturday, December 10 over the death of a man in his 40s, whose body was discovered at a house on Academy Street, Navan.
It is understood that the victim suffered apparent stab wounds.
A garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí in Navan have charged the woman (aged in her 30s) who was arrested on Saturday 10th December, 2022 following the discovery of a body at a residential property on Academy Street, Navan.
“She is due to appear before a sitting of Navan District Court this afternoon Monday 12th December, 2022 at 4pm.”
The Office of the State Pathologist and local coroner were also notified of the man’s death, according to gardaí, while the scene was preserved for forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
"A woman aged in her 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kells Garda Station," a garda spokesperson said on Sunday.
"Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Navan Garda Station 046-9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."
