Woman (30s) arrested after €143k in drugs and €33k in cash seizure due in court
A woman who was arrested after drugs worth more than €143k and nearly €33k in cash was seized in Limerick yesterday is due before the courts this morning.
The woman, in her early 30s, was arrested by gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit in Henry Street Garda station, as part of Operation Tara in Rhebogue.
The woman was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda station.
She has now been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning at 10.30am in relation to the seizure.
