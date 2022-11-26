Woman (25) fined for drinking and smoking in unlocked caravan in holiday town
A woman went drinking and smoking after entering an unlocked caravan in Ballybunion last spring.
Emma O’Sullivan (25) of Apartment 1, 21 Church Street, Listowel, came before the latest sitting of Listowel District Court, which heard that she entered a caravan at Rinn Bhuí Caravan Park, as a trespasser, on March 19 or 20 to drink therein.
While the caravan park at Sandhill Road was open, the caravan’s owners were not occupying it at the time.
Ms O’Sullivan made full admissions when questioned by Gardaí. She caused no damage to the caravan.
On a date in early to mid April, Ms O’Sullivan again entered the caravan. Again, she caused no damage but left cigarettes and drink bottles in the caravan.
When arrested, she again made full admissions to Gardaí.
Her solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, asked Judge David Waters to consider his client’s guilty plea, and he said that, while not excusing Ms O’Sullivan's actions, the charge she faced made the offences sound more serious than the circumstances around them suggest.
He said Ms O’Sullivan had drink taken when she entered the caravan, and she never intended to cause any damage.
When considered in context, he said these were “not the worst crime[s]”.
Judge Waters convicted her of both offences, fining her €300 for one, a punishment which took the other offence into consideration.
