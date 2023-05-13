Woman (24) who bit garda on the right calf ‘reacted in the worst possible way’
Michaela Smith was directed to enter a 12-month probation supervision bond after biting garda who was helping her
A 24-year-old woman who bit a garda on the leg has been placed on a supervision bond when her case was reviewed.
Michaela Smith, Palace Street, Drogheda, pleaded guilty in January to assaulting Gda Tracey Leech causing her harm at Fr Connolly Way on 28 May 2022.
Evidence was given that gardaí were helping the defendant at the time, but she believed she was being arrested “and reacted in the worst possible way” by biting the officer in the right calf.
Subsequent blood tests on the guard all came back clear.
Read more
It was stated on behalf of Ms Smith that she had no previous convictions and what occurred was out of character.
She had been in a “toxic environment”.
Gda Leech was handed a letter of apology from the woman the last day.
On the adjourned date, a report was available and Judge McKiernan noted that the Probation Service recommended supervision.
Ms Smith was convicted and directed to enter a 12-month probation supervision bond with the probation service, subject to conditions in the report.
Today's Headlines
TRAGIC LOSS | Motorcyclist (50s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Leitrim
Telly Sorry | Dad-of-two smashed ex-partner’s TV and threw paint on her floor, court told
Violent incidents | Residents living in fear as teens make life misery in Dublin housing project
smooth criminal | Dublin gangster with 100 convictions says he’s single and ‘looking for a girl’
online post | Rory Gallagher steps back as manager of Derry senior footballers
PEACE MOVES | Dissident terror group planning to go political but only after ‘settling scores’
'TOXIC environment' | Woman (24) who bit garda on the right calf ‘reacted in the worst possible way’
Backlog | Some motorists must wait until next January for NCT appointment despite recruitment pledge
Brain Bleeds | Woman put into medical coma for 10 days after one-punch attack at Luas stop, court told
Homeless | Mum of four ‘physically and mentally drained’ after family forced out of their home after 14 years