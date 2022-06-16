Woman (24) caught with €3k in her purse was 'naively' holding it for someone, court told

Leanne Fulton (24) was naive and did not fully realise the implications of what she was doing, her solicitor said.

A young woman caught with cocaine and a large amount of cash in her purse had been asked to hold it by another individual, a court has heard.

Leanne Fulton (24) was naïve and did not fully realise the implications of what she was doing, her solicitor said.

Judge David McHugh ordered Fulton to complete the restorative justice programme and said he would leave her without a conviction.

The defendant, of Kippure Park in Finglas, admitted possession of cocaine with a street value of €280, as well as having cash of €3,000.

Garda Thomas McDaniel told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí obtained a warrant and searched the defendant's home on May 5, 2020.

Gda McDaniel said Fulton was present during the search.

She admitted ownership of the cocaine, and when her purse was searched, she was found with €3,000 in cash. The court heard Fulton had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Fulton was not the target of the search, and this was accepted by Gda McDaniel.

Mr Fleming said Fulton had been asked to hold the cash by another individual, and she had foolishly and naively agreed to do so.

There was "an element of naivety" to Fulton's behaviour, and she did not realise the possible consequences, he added. Mr Fleming asked the judge to leave her without a conviction.

Judge McHugh ordered the destruction of the cocaine and the forfeiture of the cash.