Woman (22) admits money laundering after letting her bank account be used by fraudsters
Sergeant Tony Flanagan said the injured party in the case was the victim of an online phishing scam.
A YOUNG woman allowed fraudsters use her bank account to lodge the proceeds of an online phishing scam, a court heard.
The scammers transferred more than €4,600 into Abbie Heaney’s account before it was frozen.
The case against her was adjourned when she appeared at Dublin District Court.
Heaney (22), with an address at Radharc An Mhuilinn, Kilcullen, Co Westmeath, pleaded guilty to money laundering between October 7 and 8, 2021.
She had a financial loss of €16,680 and part of the proceeds of that theft – €4,654 – ended up in the accused’s bank account.
Heaney had no previous convictions, the court heard.
Read more
Defence solicitor Kate McGhee said there was no financial loss to the victim or Bank of Ireland.
The accused would never come to garda attention or come before the court again, she said.
Judge Bryan Smyth asked if the victim had been reimbursed.
Sgt Flanagan said in relation to the sum that was lodged to Heaney’s account, a freeze was put on her account and the money “never went anywhere” and was returned.
Judge Smyth said he would need to know the exact position on the reimbursement of the victim before finalising the case. He said the prosecution should also canvass the injured party about victim impact evidence.
