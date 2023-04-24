Woman (20s) charged in relation to Eastern European brothel gang investigation
It is part of an ongoing investigation into an Eastern European organised crime group operating in Ireland
A woman in her 20s has been charged by gardaí in connection to an investigation into organised prostitution.
She was arrested in Dublin last week by officers from the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit in the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.
She was detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a garda station in Dublin city.
The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into an Eastern European organised crime group operating in Ireland, a garda spokesperson revealed.
They said the crime group are suspected of being involved in organised prostitution, brothel-keeping and money laundering.
As part of this operation, gardaí in the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit aim to identify victims as well as disrupt, disperse and prosecute persons involved in this type of organised crime.
The woman is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court No.1) this morning, Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10.30am.
