Woman (20s) charged in connection with death of Robert Wilkin in Co Donegal

A woman in her 20s has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found off cliffs in Co Donegal.

She is due to appear before a Special Sitting of Letterkenny District Court this morning at 11am.

“Gardaí have charged the woman (aged in her 20s) who was arrested in connection with the fatal assault which reportedly took place in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of County Donegal between 24th and 25th June 2023,” a spokesperson said this morning.

The body of Robert Wilkin (60s) was found on July 3 last following a major search off cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

A man was later arrested and charged with his murder.

The suspect is currently being held in custody and is due to appear again in court in September.

He was charged with Mr Wilkin's murder when he was brought before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court on July 14.

Yesterday, gardaí confirmed that a woman in her 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman was arrested in Letterkenny and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where she was questioned.