Witness only ‘half and half’ on ID of Thomas McConnell as Gareth Hutch gunman

Thomas McConnell is the fourth person to go on trial accused of the same murder.

A key witness has confirmed to the Special Criminal Court that she is "only half and half" on her identification of one of the men who carried out the shooting of a nephew of infamous criminal Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch.

Mary McDonnell has previously given evidence in the trials of three people who were convicted of murdering Gareth Hutch in 2016.

It is the prosecution case that Mr McConnell and Jonathan Keogh used Ms McDonnell's apartment to watch Gareth Hutch's home and when he emerged from his front door, they followed him and shot him dead.

Ms McDonnell today told defence counsel Patrick McGrath SC that she could identify Jonathan Keogh because she had known him for many years but she did not know the second man who was in her flat. She agreed that gardai showed her CCTV footage from a shop which they allege showed Mr McConnell with Keogh at a newsagents on the day of the murder.

Ms McDonnell told gardai that the second person "could be" the man she saw in her apartment with Keogh as they waited to ambush Gareth Hutch.

She agreed with Mr McGrath that when pushed by gardai, she said she was "not really one hundred per cent" and that she was "half and half". She further agreed that "the reality is" that she is only half and half in her identification.

Mr McConnell (37) of Sillogue Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11 has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Gareth Hutch (36) on May 24, 2016, at Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1.

In November 2018 the Special Criminal Court found Regina Keogh (46) of Cumberland St North, Dublin 1, Jonathan Keogh (38) with an address at Gloucester Place, Dublin 1 and Thomas Fox (31) with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1 guilty of the murder of Mr Hutch.

At the opening of Mr McConnell's trial at the three-judge, non-jury court, Fiona Murphy SC said the prosecution case is that Jonathan Keogh was with

Mr McConnell in Ms McDonnell's apartment on the morning of the murder.

Ms Murphy said it is alleged that Mr McConnell watched Gareth Hutch's apartment from a window in Ms McDonnell's home and when Mr Hutch emerged, the accused signalled to Keogh by saying "we're on". Ms Murphy said Mr McConnell and Keogh followed Gareth Hutch and shot him multiple times, killing him just a short distance from his front door.

Ms McDonnell also told Mr McGrath that following the shooting she was arrested and held for questioning at the Bridewell Garda Station for six days.

She said at that time she thought she would return home when the interviews finished but instead she was brought to the Dochas women's prison and is now living elsewhere while being protected by gardai. She has not returned to her Dublin home.

During the garda interviews, she said she does not remember gardai suggesting to her that she might be shot if she returned home but she did remember gardai saying she would not be safe. She had no memory of being told that gardai would only be able to protect her if she told the truth.

A number of gardai who interviewed Ms McDonnell denied to Mr McGrath that they had suggested to her that protection would only be provided in return for her cooperation.

Ms McDonnell has completed her evidence. The trial continues before Mr Justice Alex Owens, Judge Elma Sheahan and Judge David McHugh.