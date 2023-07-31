Wine bottle was broken over man’s head in Dublin shop attack

Taidhg Burke (23) was one of two men who followed the victim into the convenience store and set upon him as he tried to take refuge behind the counter

A young man took part in an attack in a shop on a man who was punched and had a wine bottle smashed over his head, a court heard.

Taidhg Burke (23) was one of two men who followed the victim into the convenience store and set upon him as he tried to take refuge behind the counter.

The case against him was adjourned for the production of a probation report.

Burke, with an address at Lealand Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the man on November 4, 2021.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with at district-court level subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, she said the victim entered Londis, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, on the day. He was followed in by two men who appeared to be looking for someone in the shop.

The victim noticed them and “took refuge” behind a counter, she said.

One of the men picked up a wine bottle and smashed it over the victim’s head, Sgt Callaghan continued.

The other shouted abuse while pointing his finger aggressively at the victim. A punch was thrown that connected with the victim.

Gardaí viewed CCTV footage of the incident and identified Burke.

The judge accepted jurisdiction, saying it was appropriate for the district court to deal with the case. It means the case will not be sent to the circuit court, which has tougher potential sentencing powers on conviction.

Defence solicitor William Cadogan said his client was pleading guilty. The case was adjourned to November for victim impact and probation reports before finalisation.

At an earlier adjournment, gardaí had been instructed to ask the injured party if he wished to make a victim impact statement.

Sgt Callaghan said the man had been canvassed and he “doesn’t wish to make one”.