Wife of ‘New IRA chief-of-staff’ poses in front of dissident republican flag

Lorraine Murphy, pictured beside the flag with her son Caoimhin, was in court last week to admit to illegally recording her husband Kevin Murphy’s court appearances

Lorraine Murphy and her son Caoimhin next to a New IRA flag

This is the wife of the self-proclaimed New IRA ‘chief-of-staff’ posing in front of a flag in support of the terror gang.

Lorraine Murphy, pictured beside the flag with her son Caoimhin, was in court last week to admit to illegally recording her husband Kevin Murphy’s court appearances via the sight-link system.

The 49-year-old from Altowen Park in Coalisland was fined £900 after pleading guilty to six counts of making an unauthorised recording of the live proceedings.

But instead of being embarrassed by her legal woes republicans say unrepentant Murphy has been taking them in her stride.

“Lorraine doesn’t give a f**k about the fine, her only regret seems to be that she was caught,” a dissident source said.

Lorraine Murphy and Kevin Murphy

Lorraine Murphy has a long history of run-ins with the authorities and was arrested 20 years ago for allegedly smuggling a note into Maghaberry Prison while her future husband Kevin was on remand.

Our source added: “Lorraine is well-used to clashing with cops and courts. As far as she is concerned her husband has been on remand in jail for nearly three years on trumped-up charges.

“Her son Caoimhin is also facing charges of taking part in an illegal protest outside Maghaberry jail. With all that going on Lorraine really couldn’t care less what a judge tells her.”

Her husband Kevin Barry Murphy (52), is currently facing a raft of terrorism charges linked to an MI5 sting operation involving double agent Dennis McFadden.

Dennis McFadden

He is accused of professing to belong to a terrorist organisation, directing terrorist activity, and being engaged in preparation for acts of terrorism by being the New IRA chief-of-staff and a member of its ‘army council’.

There are nine co-accused in the case. All face similar allegations of New IRA membership and directing terrorist activity between 2018 and 2020.

Kevin Murphy has regular court appearances which are broadcast online via the sight-link system, and it is these which his wife admitted illegally recording on April 6, May 4, May 18 and three times on June 8 — all in 2022.

Having denied all charges, Lorraine Murphy dramatically changed her plea at the last minute ahead of a contest last Monday, accepting intentionally making unauthorised recordings of proceedings. Judge Keown imposed fines of £150 on each count to a total of £900.