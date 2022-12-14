Wife of man who threw firebomb pleads with judge to let ‘daddy home for Christmas’

Martin Mongans’ wife asked him to be allowed compassionate bail for 48 hours to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their six children.

A mother has told a court that all her children’s letters to Santa want this year are for their Daddy to be home for Christmas.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Ann Marie Mongans made an emotional - and unsuccessful - plea to Judge Francis Comerford for her husband, Martin Mongans (34) be allowed compassionate bail for 48 hours to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their six children.

Ms Mongans told Judge Comerford that their children wrote their Santa letters and “all they came back with was for Daddy to be able to come home for Christmas”.

Mr Mongans of College Grove, Ennis is currently on remand in custody at Limerick prison awaiting sentence in February for his role in a feud-related violent attack after his bail was revoked last month.

Ms Mongans told Judge Comerford: “The children don’t know Daddy is in jail, they think Daddy is gone on holiday.”

The couple have six children aged 16 to three and Ms Mongans said that their four year old daughter has special needs and has a close bond with her father.

Ms Mongans said that she has put something belonging to Martin with his scent underneath her daughter’s pillow as their daughter has regressed since Mr Mongans has gone into prison.

Ms Mongans told the court: “Martin has never been apart from the kids. I know he will be in jail for next Christmas.”

Counsel for Mr Mongans, Amy Nix BL stated that “the thought of the children going to see Santa and all they want this Christmas is to see their father goes to the heart of the compassion bail application”.

Asking that the court grant Mr Mongans compassionate bail to allow him Christmas with his young children, Ms Nix commented “it may be his last for a long time”.

Ms Nix said that Mr Mongans has never been in prison before and is struggling, is low and is finding it difficult.

However, Judge Comerford refused the compassionate bail application after stating that he can’t see how it would be appropriate to grant bail as Mr Mongans “has shown an inability to comply with bail conditions”.

Judge Comerford made his ruling after Gardai objected to Mr Mongans securing bail.

In evidence, Det Sgt John Casey said that “we have 12 occasions where there have been breaches of bail and I have no confidence that Mr Mongans can adhere to bail”.

Det Casey said that Mr Mongans has previously breached curfew conditions “and if he is out roaming about at night while a feud is ongoing, that is most concerning”.

Det Casey stated: “This man has an inability to adhere to his bail conditions.”

The detective said that Garda concerns could not be allayed over Mr Mongans securing bail by any conditions.

Mr Casey said that Mr Mongans has pleaded guilty to an endangering charge of discharging a firearm and throwing an incendiary device from November 22nd 2021 at Pearse Avenue, Cloughleigh, Ennis.

Det Casey said that Mr Mongans has had his fate in his own hands because he can't comply with bail and has found himself in custody of his own volition.