Wife of gun victim Michael Tormey had to identiy his body outside family home, inquest told

The victim, who worked as a salesman and security doorman, suffered a number of gunshot wounds as he returned home from a social function at around 4.30am.

A Dublin woman had to formally identify her late husband’s body to gardaí shortly after 5am in the morning as it lay on the ground outside their family home, an inquest has heard.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court was told Michael Tormey (49), a father of three, was fatally wounded in a gun attack at his home at Thomond Park, Ballyfermot on January 9 this year

Addressing a brief hearing of the inquest, the coroner, Aisling Gannon, said a post-mortem had confirmed that Mr Tormey had died as a result of traumatic gunshot injuries.

The inquest heard that Mr Tormey’s wife, Amy Brennan, who was not present in court, had confirmed her husband’s identity to gardaí by pointing to a body on the ground outside their house.

Garda Lisa Sexton said she later identified the body to assistant State pathologist, Margot Bolster, at the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall.

Inspector Dan O’Callaghan applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 of the Coroner’s Act on the basis that criminal proceedings had been instigated in the case.

On January 19, Christopher Devine (40), an unemployed man with an address at Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot was charged with Mr Tormey’s murder.

He subsequently applied for and was granted bail by the High Court the following month.

The DPP confirmed last month that Mr Devine will be sent forward for trial on indictment at the Central Criminal Court.