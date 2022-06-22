Wife of bare-knuckle boxer Joe Joyce Jnr tells victim’s brother to enjoy his 'pissy pint'

Ellen Joyce reacted after Jimmy McDonagh posted a video of himself drinking a pint in tribute to his slain brother John Paul

The wife of killer Joe Joyce told his victim’s brother to enjoy his “pissy pint” after he posted on social media that justice had been done.

The infamous bare-knuckle boxer from Westmeath got a life sentence this week in Dungannon Crown Court for the murder of John Paul McDonagh during a street row near his home.

The guilty verdict came as a shock to friends and family of Joyce who maintained he acted in self-defence when he swung a slash-hook at McDonagh.

Joyce got a mandatory life sentence but has to return to court to hear what minimum sentence he must serve before being considered for parole.

Within hours of Monday’s verdict Jimmy McDonagh posted on social media a video of himself drinking a pint in tribute to his slain brother.

“I’ll drink this tonight for my brother John. God gave him a good bed in heaven. He got his justice, got what he deserved today.

“Up Fat Pat’s John, a legend of a man.”

A jury found Joseph Joyce guilty of the murder of John Paul McDonagh.

Ellen Joyce also reacted on social media to both the verdict and Jimmy McDonagh’s celebration claiming her husband didn’t get a fair trial.

“Il fight till I die till I get my husband out he wasn’t gave a fare (sic) trial and the world knows that soo enjoy your pissy pint, that's all ye where (sic) ever any good for, my husband will get out as he’s (sic) innocent man and God knows that”.

She collapsed in tears and fell to her knees in court after the verdict was announced and her husband led away.

Other family members have also come out strongly in support for Joyce following the guilty verdict.

One nephew wrote: “My poor uncle Joe was done wrong today by given life (sic), God be good you uncle and the battle ant over yet, wee will do everything our power get you out and I promise you that as sure Da heaven wee will I love you man (sic)”.

John Paul McDonagh

“Not just cause he my uncle he was greatest traveller man that ever took coat off fight and loads shits happy see him locked up now .. My uncle Joe was boss was boss and never will.. Love you uncle (sic).”

A petition to free Joe Joyce was also registered with the UK Parliament and is currently being checked to ensure it complies with the rules.

During the three-week trial, the court heard how John Paul McDonagh sustained a fatal wound to his lower leg during in what was described as a 'street battle' in April 2020.

The jury of eight men and four women were shown CCTV footage which captured the fatal wound being inflicted on Mr McDonagh.

The 18-year-old died in hospital just hours after the attack.