Wicklow woman who stole €670k from hospital freed after just three months

Prison bosses released her from the Dochas Women’s Prison to stay at an outlook centre in the capital.

A hospital accounts worker who stole €670,000 of HSE funds, and hasn’t repaid one red cent, has been released from prison after just three months behind bars.

Wicklow woman Mary Kennedy was jailed for two years on May 30 for thieving the massive sum from St Columcille’s Hospital’s payroll over a 16-year-period.

But we snapped the 46-year enjoying a shopping trip in Dublin on Wednesday after prison bosses released her from the Dochas Women’s Prison to stay at an outlook centre in the capital.

From there, Kennedy is free to come and go as long as she does not travel beyond the city centre.

The move effectively means Kennedy has spent less one month behind bars for every €223,000 she stole from the health budget.

The mother-of-two, who made stops at clothing outlet New Look, Dealz and Tesco on her mid-week outing, refused to engage with our reporter when we approached her.

“What did you do with all the money, Mary?” our reporter asked her after he identified himself.

Kennedy immediately quickened her pace and refused to answer any further questions.

Our revelation concerning Kennedy’s speedy exit from prison comes just days after Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced the Government had approved a review of policy options for prison and penal reform.

“It is essential,” she said, “that the punishment that people receive matches the crime they have committed.”

Sources this week told the Sunday Worldthe decision to grant Kennedy ‘reviewable temporary release’ to the outlook centre had come following an assessment carried out by the Dochas Women’s Prison in co-operation with the Parole Board and the Probation Service.

The source also said Kennedy was obliged as part of the move to take part in structured activities and cannot travel beyond the city centre without permission.

“Any breach of the terms of her release, such as a breach of the peace or consumption of alcohol or drugs would result in her being returned to custody,” the source said.

Details of how Kennedy scammed the HSE, the taxpayer and St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown out of the mammoth six-figure sum emerged ahead of her sentencing on May 30.

The court heard how she came up with a fraudulent scheme in which she arranged for cheques to be made out to doctors who were not actually employed by St Columcille’s.

Kennedy was sentenced to two years

She then diverted the funds into her own account. When the hospital system was computerised in 2019, Kennedy arranged for the money to be paid into the account of her brother-in-law, Paul Leeson.

She told gardai that Leeson believed the money belonged to a colleague who was going through domestic abuse issues.

Leeson paid the money back into Kennedy’s account and made a profit of €5,000 from this arrangement, Garda Michael Murphy told the court.

Kennedy, with an address at Cullentra, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to 16 sample counts of theft and two counts of fraud in an unknown location in the State between 2004 and 2020.

Garda Murphy told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that Kennedy’s actions first came to light in November 2020, when an audit of St Columcille’s revealed payments had been made to doctors and other medical professionals who were not on the hospital payroll.

When questioned by her employer, Kennedy broke down and confessed, the court heard.

When interviewed by gardai, she made further admissions.

The court heard that bank records only went back as far as 2004, but Kennedy was employed at the hospital from 1998.

She told gardai she couldn’t remember exactly when she started stealing.

No money was ever recovered by the HSE, the court heard.

Roisin Lacey SC, defending, said Kennedy started stealing as a result of an accidental payment and, once she started, she couldn’t stop.

Over the years, she made out hundreds of cheques in the names of 32 medical professionals — some of whom worked at the hospital for a brief period, others who were entirely fictitious.

Garda Murphy agreed that there were no indications of wealth associated with Kennedy.

It remains unclear what she spent the money on, the court heard.

Kennedy wept as Ms Lacey described how her two children were “little miracles” in her life — born after years of believing she could not conceive.

She had health issues and suffered from anxiety and stress, according to a Probation Services report handed in to court.

Kennedy was relieved when the offending came to light and is ashamed and remorseful of her actions, defence counsel said.

She was willing to work for free to pay back the money, the court heard.

In relation to Kennedy, Judge Nolan acknowledged that there was very good mitigation before the court.

Kennedy, he noted, had no previous convictions, a history of health problems, was a loving mother to her two children and came from a close-knit family.

Despite the scale of her thievery, Judge Nolan said he believed Kennedy was a good person.

“But good people do bad things,” he said. “The court has to recognise that. This defendant, over a prolonged period of time, stole an awful lot of money.”

The judge said Kennedy must be imprisoned but that he would hand down the most lenient sentence that he could, which he set at two years. Kennedy wept and hugged her husband after the sentence was handed down.

Kennedy’s brother-in-law Paul Leeson (48), with an address at Tipper Road, Naas, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing the proceeds of crime on dates between June 2019 and October 2020.

Passing sentence, Judge Martin Nolan said Leeson’s had “succumbed to a small amount of greed” but that his culpability in the crime was low. He handed down a two-year sentence and suspended it in full.

Contacted this week and asked why Kennedy had been released from the Dochas Women’s Prison after serving less than 12.5pc of her mandated sentence, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said it does not comment on individual prisoners.

In a previous statement concerning the outreach facility that Kennedy has been moved to, the IPS said: “Following an assessment process, women are moved from the Dochas Centre to live at the Outlook Programme in order to progress their positive sentence management.”