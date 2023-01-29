Wicklow panto star (31) admits sexual assault on sleeping man at house party

The victim’s girlfriend saw her boyfriend asleep with his jeans pulled down and Dan Horan, who was fully clothed, was rubbing the victim’s penis

But Dan Horan only admitted what he had done on the day his trial was due to start

Dan Horan (31), with an address at Slievecorragh, Hollywood, Co. Wicklow said he hadn’t set out to do anything “sinister or evil” on the night he sexually assaulted a man who had fallen asleep at a house party in Naas, Co. Kildare, in 2020.

Horan, who is the marketing manager for Mondello Park and has starred in a number of pantos, had initially denied carrying out the attack but admitted his guilt on the day his trial was due to get underway last year.

Dan Horan on a panto poster

The victim, who was 26 when Horan sexually assaulted him, told the court that he was left “living in a nightmare and lost the joy for life” after the attack and criticised his attacker for waiting two years to admit his guilt.

Prosecuting barrister Seoirse O Dúnlaing BL told Naas Circuit Court that the incident took place at a house party in Naas in July 2020.

Around a dozen people had been at the party, including the victim and his girlfriend, and Horan, who had not known his victim before that night.

A number of people went to sleep and Horan and his victim were among the last still awake before the victim passed out on a bed in the house.

At around 6am, the victim’s girlfriend went looking for him and when she went into a room, she saw her boyfriend asleep with his jeans and underwear pulled down and Horan, who was fully clothed, was rubbing the victim’s penis.

She screamed and Horan jumped up and ran out of the room.

The victim’s girlfriend, who was upset and crying, shook him to wake him up and gave him his clothes.

The victim was still in a daze when he woke up but became extremely upset when he realised what had happened.

The victim went to gardai and reported what had happened. The court heard his clothes were forensically examined and Horan’s DNA was found in saliva in his underwear.

Horan was later arrested and denied carrying out the sexual assault for two years but he eventually admitted his guilt.