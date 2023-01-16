Wicklow man who broke into ex’s home and beat her in 19-hour ordeal jailed for seven years

Alan McEvoy tied his victim’s hands behind her back with cable ties during the prolonged assault

A man who broke into his former partner’s home and terrorised her in an horrific ordeal that lasted almost 19 hours has been jailed for seven years.

Alan McEvoy, Valleymount, Co Wicklow, was sentenced this afternoon by Judge Martina Baxter at Wicklow Circuit Court.

He faced sentence for three separate offences. For a burglary offence he received nine years in jail with two years suspended.

He received a concurrent two year sentence for assault and a concurrent three year sentence for harassment.

Details of the shocking incident were previously outlined at Trim Circuit Court when Alan McEvoy (52) pleaded guilty to charges of harassment, assault causing harm and burglary.

Evidence of events that occurred at the victim’s home at Tulfarris village near Blessington, Co Wicklow, on the evening of May 21, 2016 and into the following morning and afternoon as well as associated events were previously outlined by Detective Garda Patrick Twomey.

The victim in the case Anna Oberska, is a dental nurse, who had been in a three year relationship with McEvoy which ended 16 months earlier.

In a moving victim statement, Ms Oberska said the horror ordeal had ruined her life and thanked the investigation team for their work on the case.

After an earlier incident that day in which McEvoy harassed Ms Oberska at her home, the dental nurse arrived at her home after a day’s work at 6pm.

The court heard that she was “settling in for the night and watching Netflix” when McEvoy “suddenly appeared out of nowhere” after he had lay in wait in her house after illegally gaining access to the property.

He was dressed all in black, was wearing latex gloves and was wearing a pair of her leggings on his legs and was not wearing shoes.

He grabbed the victim and assaulted her and during the course of the attack he punched her in the head as she lay on the floor before tying her hands behind her back with cable ties and then undressing her in a bathroom of the property when she said she needed to go to the bathroom.

Her legs were then tied together and Ms Oberska vomited during the attack.

Detective Twomey gave evidence that throughout the ordeal, McEvoy told his former partner that she was under threat from the IRA and that she “needed to stay with him” to protect her as well as her ex-husband and the child they had together.

Among other threats issued by McEvoy were that “a crew” were ready and had located and were ready to kill her mother in Poland.

As the ordeal continued the court heard that McEvoy who knew Ms Oberska had a phobia of needles produced syringes and threatened that he would inject acid into her.

The court heard that in an attempt to pacify the situation, the victim agreed to go back into a relationship with him and he eventually untied her hands and lay beside her in bed but not before taping duct tape to the handles of the door in the room.

Evidence was also given that McEvoy had went though her mobile phone and demanded explanations of who she had been contacting as well as “taking command of the phone” and sending texts to another male who Ms Oberska had been in contact with.

He also cut the dental uniform that she had been wearing off her with a knife and then burnt it in a stove.

Photos handed into the court showed blood stains at the scene and when gardai later searched the property they found duct tape and latex gloves in the stove which when later examined had McEvoy’s fingerprints and DNA on the items.

The following day after finally getting an opportunity to get away from McEvoy, Ms Oberska made a complaint to Tallaght gardai.

At around the same time, McEvoy made a call to Detective Twomey at Blessington Garda Station who he previously knew and told the officer that he was calling to inform his that his ex-partner was going to make a “fabricated complaint” against him.

McEvoy then gave the detective a false account about what happened at the property in Tulfarris in which he claimed the victim had self harmed.

Detective Twomey invited McEvoy to the station but in the meantime had been informed by his colleagues in Tallaght that Ms Oberska had made a complaint.

When he arrived at the station, McEvoy produced two text messages from his mobile phone which he stated would prove his innocence.

His phone was then seized as evidence and garda investigations later established that these were “fake messages” sent while he was in possession of her mobile phone during the attack at her home.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for McEvoy’s home where they discovered three pair of underwear owned by the victim including one in the jeans that he was wearing when he was initially searched by officers at the scene.

Detective Twomey outlined that over the course of the previous period, the victim had noticed that underwear had been missing from her home over a period of time without explanation.

Meanwhile an examination of his mobile phone revealed a series of photos that were taken of the victim’s personal diary without her knowledge on occasions when she was not aware that McEvoy was in her property on up to four occasions.

Evidence was also given of 73 unsolicited e-mails that McEvoy sent the victim and of a number of phone calls that he made to her employers and people known to her employment in which he either impersonated a garda or private detective while falsely claiming that an European Arrest Warrant was in place for her arrest for welfare fraud offences.