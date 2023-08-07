Wicklow man ‘dressed like garda in photos and had fake badges’, court hears

Mr Coey, of Old Court Drive, Bray, is charged with possession of badges closely resembling the crest of An Garda Síochána “so as to be likely to deceive”.

A young man had fake garda badges and photos of himself dressed “similarly” to a garda in his house when it was searched in a theft investigation, it is alleged.

Jamie Coey (19) is accused of illegal possession of replica garda crests following the search in Co Wicklow last year.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court for Mr Coey to decide how he intends to plead.

Mr Coey, of Old Court Drive, Bray, is charged with possession of badges closely resembling the crest of An Garda Síochána “so as to be likely to deceive”. Under section 61 of the Garda Síochána Act, it is an offence to have such a badge on any article, equipment or vehicle “in connection with any trade, business, calling or profession or for any other purpose”.

The alleged find was made at Mr Coey’s home address on July 19 last year. He is also charged with two earlier offences – theft of a Nintendo at Insomnia, Middle Abbey Street, on April 6, 2022, and an iPhone at Greeg Court, Dublin 1, on December 16, 2021.

A garda gave evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court, subject to a judge accepting jurisdiction.

He said in the course of their investigation into the earlier charges, gardaí carried out a search of Mr Coey’s home.

It was alleged they found a number of fake garda identification badges, as well as photos of the accused “dressed similarly to what gardaí wear on duty”, Sgt Flanagan said.

Judge Patricia Cronin accepted jurisdiction after hearing the outlined evidence.

The judge granted bail with no garda objection, in the accused’s own bond of €100.

She also made an order for disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence following an application by Mr Coey’s solicitor, Niall Walsh.

Judge Cronin adjourned the case to a date in September.

She granted free legal aid following an application by Mr Walsh.