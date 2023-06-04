Whizzkid caught with one of Ireland’s largest child porn hauls dating ‘vulnerable’ woman

Locals’ disgust as computer genius Michael Davidson moves in with girlfriend close to a school bus stop

A computer genius caught with one of Ulster’s largest hauls of sick child ‘porn’ has shacked up with a Ballymena woman described by friends as “vulnerable”.

Lisburn pervert Michael Davidson – who admitted he was addicted to kiddie porn - has left his Lisburn home and is now living in the sprawling Ballykeel estate in the bible-belt town.

Last year we exposed how the tech nerd, who holds not one, but two Masters degrees in Mechatronic Engineering also at the time had a high paid job in the IT industry.

But it emerged he hadn’t told his bosses he’d been under investigation for a full FOUR years after cops discovered a staggering 130,000 images and videos of kids being abused on his computers at his Lisburn home.

In fact, he had such a large collection of illegal material, it emerged the PSNI didn’t have the resources to examine all of it.

Of the sample they did examine they discovered over 1,500 were of Category A, the most serious which depict penetrative sexual acts involving children and can include aspects of bondage and sadomasochism.

When we doorstepped him it was at his home in Lisburn where he lived with his parents and he confirmed he hadn’t told his employers in Newtownards – nor had he been planning to!

However shortly after his convictions came to light he moved into Ballymena where he is now in a relationship with a young woman.

“He’s moved into Ballykeel and nobody is too happy about it because he’s living close to a school bus stop,” said a source.

“Apparently they have been going out for almost five years and they met on a dating app but now he’s actually living in Ballymena so people have twigged who he is.

“The girl he’s going with is definitely what you would describe as a ‘vulnerable adult’ and people are worried because she would believe anything he told her.

“She has told people that he sits up all night playing on his computer and he has access to a phone but nobody knows if he’s even allowed those things. He certainly wasn’t when he was convicted last year.”

Davidson is extremely deceitful having kept his employers in the dark about being charged with possessing indecent images.

According to friends of the woman they say she and Davidson have continued to act like a normal couple – despite him nearly going to jail after confessing his guilt in relation to 15 charges of making and possessing indecent images of children.

Just before he was due to stand trial he also pleaded guilty to three counts of having extreme pornography on dates between 20 April and 30 May 2018.

“Nobody knows if she knows the full story or not but she doesn’t post pictures of him on her social media so we think he must have told her something,” said a source.

“They were at a wedding a couple of weeks ago and apparently they also went to one of those kiddie open farms in Belfast.

“She talks about Michael all the time but nobody can believe she would want to stay in a relationship with someone with his history.

“She was bringing into shops around Ballymena and when people realised who he was they were disgusted.”

During his court case it emerged how the sneaky pervert hoped his whizz-kid computer skills would enable him to cover his tracks when he installed software he thought would prevent police from ever finding his illegal material.

It didn’t work and instead they found one of the largest stashes of child pornography ever discovered in this country.

Davidson’s workplace was mentioned at Craigavon Crown Court and it’s named in the Sexual Offences Prevention Order which bars him from having any type of computer or mobile phone device.

We chose not to name his firm which has an excellent reputation as an employer and as a leader in its field of providing data analysis used by leading cycling teams.

In fact it was stated it court how Davidson’s company knew nothing about his serious Crown Court prosecution for indecent images.

They were shocked to discover Davidson had been arrested and charged back in 2018 and had almost immediately made admissions.

The Sunday World contacted the firm but they said they “were unable to comment” at the moment as an investigation had been started.

They did confirm Davidson had been suspended from work as soon as they were informed about his criminal behaviour – he has since been sacked.

The case had been running for so long it emerged Davidson had been paying for his own therapy to rid him of his “addiction” to child images.

And when we confronted the wireless engineer he told us he still “wasn’t planning” on telling his bosses!

Davidson answered the door of his rural home on the outskirts of Lisburn where he lived at the time with his parents.

Looking shocked he said, “I don’t want to talk about the court case,” when asked if he wanted to explain how he had amassed such a huge library of indecent images.

When asked if he had told his bosses he said, “No” and when pushed as it whether he was going to he replied, “I wasn’t planning on telling them, no.”

Describing how 28-year-old Michael John Davidson had “stored an extremely large number of images,” Judge Patrick Lynch QC said while his offences clearly cross the custody threshold because of what he had heard and read about the defendant, coupled with PPS delays in bringing the case to court, “I’m prepared to take a course that didn’t commend itself at first blush.”

Ordering the porn addicted creep to complete a three-year probation order, the Craigavon Crown Court judge told him that by searching out and saving the sickening images and videos, “you are complicit, in your own way, in the sexual abuse of children.”

“If it wasn’t for the demand of such images, they would not be made and abuse is inherent in material,” he told Davidson.

Blatantly admitting that he had been looking at images just the night before the cops arrived at his door, Davidson said that at one stage “he downloaded so many he couldn’t look at them all.”

Davidson’s defence counsel said that since the offences had come to light, the pervert had “kept himself away from younger members of his family” and has been undergoing therapy and counselling for his depravities and porn addiction “at his own cost.”