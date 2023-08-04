What the jury didn’t hear during Noel Long’s cold case trial for murdering Nora Sheeran

After the prosecution had closed their case, Noel Long's defence team made an application to halt the trial on the grounds of delay.

OTHER SEXUAL ASSAULTS Gardai at the Serious Crime Review Team had tried to progress a rape allegation against Long from 1982 but the victim was not willing to become involved. Gardai also looked at other sexual assault cases from around this time where Long was a suspect in an attempt to determine if he could be arrested and DNA obtained from him, which could then have been used in Nora Sheehan's trial. The application to stop the trial on the delay ground was refused by Mr Justice McDermott in a detailed ruling on July 28, where he said that Long was not prejudiced by the delay given the nature of the scientific evidence in the trial. ARMED ROBBERY During a pre-trial hearing that ran for three weeks in June before a jury was sworn in, prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC told the court that Noel Long was identified as a suspect early on in the case, at a time when he was living at Riverbank on the Curraheen Road in Bishopstown in Cork with his then wife and two young sons. He said that on June 16, 1981 - four days after Mrs Sheehan's body was found at Shippool Woods - Long was arrested and detained for two days under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act in relation to an armed robbery at a post office in Cork city.

The jury never heard about Long's arrest nor that he was questioned by gardai regarding the murder of Mrs Sheehan, where he denied any involvement and denied that he knew the victim or that she was in his Opel Kadett car. Long was released from custody two days later on June 18, 1981. During the pretrial hearing, Matthew Thorne (91) said that he had in fact arrested Long for the murder of Mrs Sheehan, although Section 30 would not permit such an arrest. BROWN FIBRES The jury was unaware that Long's home had been searched while he was detained at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork in June 1981 and that a brown jumper was seized. It was examined by forensic scientist Dr Maureen Smith, of Forensic Science Ireland, who found matching brown acrylic fibres on Mrs Sheehan's clothes. However, the garda officer who had issued the search warrant is deceased and the evidence could not be proven at trial as a result. BLOOD SAMPLE The jury also did not hear that during Long's detention in June 1981, he gave a voluntary blood sample from which his DNA profile was later developed and found to match a DNA profile taken from semen recovered from the body of Mrs Sheehan. Gardai knew this since 2008 but could not use the blood sample in evidence as the trial judge ruled that Long had been unlawfully detained in breach of his constitutional rights, as gardai had used Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act to detain him for the murder. 'HELPING GARDAI WITH THEIR ENQUIRIES' The jury was also unaware that Long was again questioned about Mrs Sheehan's murder on July 6, 1981. This was done outside of a formal arrest in circumstances where the gardai had no power to effect such an arrest, it being stated instead that Long was "helping gardai with their enquiries". It turned out that gardai questioned Long that day for over 14 hours using relays of detectives attached to what was then known as the "Murder Squad". Former detective Gerry O'Carroll gave evidence in the pre-trial hearing that Long had admitted Mrs Sheehan was in his car. The prosecution stated they were not seeking to rely on this admission at trial. CHARGED While Long was present in the garda station on July 6, 1981, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) gave directions that he was to be charged with the murder of Mrs Sheehan. Long was duly charged and brought before the District Court in Cork the following day. However Dr Robert Dermot Coakley, the pathologist who had carried out the postmortem on Mrs Sheehan, died unexpectedly on August 5, 1981 and was therefore not available as a witness. This resulted in the DPP withdrawing the charge of murder on November 10, 1981 as it was believed that the cause of death could not be proven. CAUSE OF DEATH Dr Coakley's opinion as to Mrs Sheehan's cause of death did not go before the jury because he wasn't available to give evidence as he died weeks after conducting the post mortem. His opinion was that the victim's cause of death was due to asphyxia in the course of a sexual assault. Before Dr Coakley died he had prepared a draft report which had been typed up. He had also made handwritten amendments to that report and added his conclusion. His record of the postmortem could not have been used in evidence until a change in the law under the Criminal Justice Evidence Act of 1992. However, this change did not permit evidence of his opinion as to the cause of death to be given to the jury.

ASSAULT The jury also did not hear that in 2017, gardai obtained another DNA profile from Long under the DNA Database Act, which had just come into effect. This was possible because he had been convicted of an assault and was obliged to provide a DNA sample. However, the DNA sample provided in that way could not be used in evidence under the Act. It also emerged during the pre-trial hearing that gardai retrieved "a discarded fork" used by Long, which was also used to develop his DNA profile. However, this evidence was not used during the trial proper. 'A MILLION MILES AWAY' Although the jury heard that a search warrant was executed by gardai on Long's house on November 30, 2021 they didn't hear that detectives made contact with the defendant subsequent to this. On May 7, 2022 Long returned a call to Detective Inspector Eamonn Brady in which the Inspector explained that he was still investigating the murder of Mrs Sheehan and had new evidence which he wished to put to him on a formal footing.

He explained to the defendant that he had no power to arrest or detain him and informed Long that if he did meet with them, it would be on a voluntary basis.

The Inspector informed Long that they would meet him at Bandon Garda Station at a time and date suitable to him and his solicitor. He asked Long to consult with his solicitor before making any decision.

The Inspector said Long informed him that he didn't want to have anything to do with the case and that he wanted to stay "a million miles away from it". Long said he didn't want to know about the new evidence as it had nothing to do with him. The defendant said there was no point in talking to his solicitor as it had nothing to do with him. Long said he wouldn't be meeting with gardai.

The Insp said he informed Long that this was a serious investigation, that Mrs Sheehan had been murdered and that he should consult with his solicitor before making a definite decision not to meet gardai. Long repeated that he wanted to stay a million miles away from this, that he had kept his head down for 40 years and just wanted to get on with his life.

DONAL BOYLE Donal Boyle (81) gave evidence to the jury about meeting Long at his [Mr Boyle's] own home in Togher on the evening of June 6, 1981 close to where Mrs Sheehan lived.

However, following defence objections Mr Boyle was not permitted to give evidence that Long had failed to show up at an arranged meeting the following morning on June 7 [the morning after Mrs Sheehan went missing] at the 'Speckled Door' Pub near the Old Head of Kinsale for an organised dive. This location was near Shippool Woods, where Mrs Sheehan's body was found on June 12, which the prosecution maintained showed that Long was familiar with the area.