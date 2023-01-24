Wexford man who was trapped in his car for three days charged with heroin possession

30-year-old John Wall was trapped in his car for three days after he crashed into a 20ft gully earlier this month

A Wexford man who was trapped in his car for three days after he crashed into a 20ft gully earlier this month has appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Gorey District Court.

The court heard that Garda Leonard Casey arrested 30-year-old John Wall of Coolaw, Taghmon, on Wednesday, January 18.

Wall was charged with two counts of possession of diamorphine for the purpose of sale or supply – one charge related to Redmond Square in Wexford town while the other related to Coolaw, Taghmon. Both offences relate to January 18.

When the charges were put to him Wall replied “get me a solicitor”.

He was remanded on bail to Wexford District Court on March 28 and directed to sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Wexford Garda Station between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. He was also ordered to reside at Coolaw, Taghmon as part of his bail conditions.

His partner, Ciara Kent, with an address at Coolaw, Taghmon, was also before the court charged with possession of diamorphine for the purpose of sale or supply at Redmond Square, Wexford on January 18. Kent (25) made no reply to the charge when it was put to her.

She was remanded on bail to appear at Wexford District Court on March 28. Conditions of her bail include that she reside at Aclare, Campile, New Ross, and sign on every Friday at New Ross Garda Station between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.