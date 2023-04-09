Wexford man behind string of burglaries pleads with judge to be spared jail

John Connors (40) from Drumgoold Villas, Enniscorthy appealed the severity of a 10 month prison term

John Connors (40) from Drumgoold Villas, Enniscorthy, accepted that he was responsible for the crimes. But he appealed the severity of a 10 month prison term imposed in the District Court to the Circuit Court.

A summary of what occurred in June of last year was provided to the appeal hearing by Garda Aoife O’Gorman. She told how a petrol strimmer taken from a shed in Crosshue, Blackwater, turned up in Connors’s possession. He admitted handling stolen property, with a value put on the petrol powered strimmer of €200.

Also stolen from a building site in Screen were a €5,000 Ifor Williams trailer and a €150 cement mixer. In this instance, Connors accepted that he was guilty of burglary.

The appellant took the same course in the case of householder Joseph Sheil from Tinnacross in Ferns. He reported that tools worth at least €3,500 had been removed from his sheds without permission. This property was recovered during a search of the accused man’s home in Enniscorthy.

Connors was also identified as the driver of a black Volkswagen Passat associated with the offence,. The car was seized and he later arrived in an intoxicated state at Vinegar Hill Autos where it was being stored. He was intoxicated, demanding its return and making offensive remarks about the gardaí who had taken it.

Moving the appeal, barrister Maurice Barden revealed that his client’s first marriage had broken down after he served a long jail sentence. Connors had now remarried, the court was informed, and his wife was expecting the couple’s first baby. At the time of the offences his life had been one of constant chaos. But Mr Barden gave an assurance that he was now free of alcohol and drugs.

Judge Quinn offered no promise that the threat of jail will be lifted but agreed to adjourn the matter pending preparation of a probation report.