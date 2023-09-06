Wexford man arrested over alleged throat-slashing in broad daylight

The suspect later appeared at Wexford District Court where he was granted bail while a file is being sent to the DPP.

Redmond Square in Wexford town where the alleged incident took place on Saturday evening.

A man in his 50s has been arrested following an incident in Redmond Square, Wexford, which saw another man’s throat slashed with a knife.

The incident in question occurred last Saturday at around 6.15 p.m. during which a number of men became involved in an altercation.

Emergency services and gardaí were quickly at the scene and the victim was rushed to Wexford General Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect initially left the scene and avoided arrest but was subsequently apprehended by gardaí and arrested on suspicion of assault causing serious harm.

The suspect later appeared at Wexford District Court where he was granted bail while a file is being sent to the DPP.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200