West Belfast woman (32) to stand trial accused of murdering abusive partner

A Belfast woman was ordered on Thursday to stand trial accused of murdering her abusive and controlling partner.

Standing in the dock of Lisburn Magistrates Court, 32-year-old Julie Ann McIlwaine confirmed she understood the single charge against her.

McIlwaine, from Hazel Close in the Lagmore area of west Belfast, is accused of murdering James Joseph Crossley on March 2, last year.

The 38-year-old victim, known as Jim, sustained fatal stab wounds at McIwaine’s former home in Filbert Drive.

When the auxiliary nurse and mother-of-four first appeared in court just over a year ago, Detective Inspector Griffin outlined how McIlwaine reported to the Ambulance service that “she had stabbed her boyfriend at least six times”.

The officer added that when police arrived, Mr Crossley was on his hands and knees at the side of the blood-stained bed, with both him and the bedroom covered in blood and all he could say was that he couldn’t breathe.

Ambulance staff and police gave first aid and he was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital but he suffered a cardiac arrest on the way and was pronounced dead at 12.48am.

McIlwaine was arrested and interviewed during which she gave what DI Griffin described as “an open and honest account of what happened,” adding that what she said is “reflected and corroborated by the scene and police,” namely that Mr Crossley had sustained five stab wounds to the right side of his chest and one to his upper inner thigh.

The senior officer told the court that previously, McIlwaine had been deemed “high risk MARAC (Multi agency risk assessment conference)” and McIwaine’s defence solicitor claimed that at various times, the defendant had been choked and beaten by Crossley who had convictions for domestic violence.

The court heard that during interviews, she told police that Mr Crossley had gone to bed telling her she had to “choose between him and her family” and that there was a “history of domestic violence.”

She said she had been keeping their relationship, one that was characterised by “control and aggression,” a secret from her own family and social services.

The court heard that among the recorded incidents of domestic violence were allegations that Mr Crossley had physically assaulted and choked her to such an extent that McIlwaine had sustained actual bodily harm.

There was also allegedly an incident where McIlwaine had locked him in a room and fled but he battered the door down, drove after her and rammed her car.

In court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer against the alleged killer which was conceded by defence counsel Jon Paul Shields.

Freeing McIlwaine on continuing bail and extending legal aid to allow a senior barrister to be instructed, District Judge Rosie Watters returned the case to the Crown Court for trial but did not fix a date for the arraignment.