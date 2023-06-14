Well-known Irish bike racer who denies rape charge in Isle of Man is granted bail

Robert John Woolsey denies the rape alleged to have been committed at a portable toilet

A biker from Co Armagh who denies a rape in the Isle of Man has been granted bail after an appeal.

Robert John Woolsey had previously been refused bail in summary court, the lower court of the island, last week.

However, yesterdayhe was granted bail by Deemster Graeme Cook, after an appeal at the island’s higher court, the Court of General Gaol Delivery, with a friend who lives on the island putting forward a security of £12,000, on top of £30,000 security put forward by the defendant’s sister.

The Deemster refused to allow Woolsey to be bailed to his home address, in Aghory Road in Portadown, Co Armagh, but did allow him bail to an address provided by his friend, in Douglas in the Isle of Man.

The security amounts must be lodged and the defendant must hand in his passport, which he said was currently in Northern Ireland, before he can be released on bail.

Prosecuting advocate James Robinson had earlier opposed bail, saying that there was a danger of the defendant failing to surrender for his trial if he was released.

Defence advocate Jim Travers, representing Woolsey, said that there had been no suggestion of his client failing to comply at any point in the proceedings so far, and that he had several family and business ties in Northern Ireland.

Mr Travers said that the defendant considered the thought of him disappearing off the face of the earth “unthinkable”, and that he wanted to clear his name.

It was reported last week how Woolsey had denied the rape, as well as two counts of indecent assault, alleged to have been committed on May 26 at a portable toilet on Walpole Avenue in Douglas.

Woolsey, the joint owner of a concrete manufacturer, was visiting the Isle of Man at the time, competing in the Pre-TT Classic Races.

The rape allegation can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, and he will be committed to that court on July 25 where all three matters will be heard as the case proceeds towards a trial.

Deemster Cook granted bail with a recognisance of £1,000, and securities totalling £42,000, as well as conditions to live at the Douglas address, abide by a curfew between 7pm and 7am, report to Douglas Police Headquarters daily between 9am and 10am, not to enter licensed premises or consume or purchase alcohol, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, to surrender his passport, and not to go to specific locations relevant to the complainant.