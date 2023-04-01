Welder punched window in row over queue at garda station, court told

The defendant, of Fortlawn Drive in Blanchardstown, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour and failing to follow the directions of gardaí at Blanchardstown garda station shortly before 2pm on January 22, 2023.

A WELDER who got into a verbal dispute with another man over skipping a queue in a garda station punched a window and told him “I’ll get you”, a court has heard.

Patrick May (44) had been due to sign on, and he thought there was a gap in a queue, but the other man took umbrage with this.

Judge Máire Conneely fined May €350.

The defendant, of Fortlawn Drive in Blanchardstown, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour and failing to follow the directions of gardaí at Blanchardstown garda station shortly before 2pm on January 22, 2023.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that May got into a verbal dispute in the public office of the garda station.

Sgt Callaghan said May was shouting, and was directed to leave the area.

He punched a window, and shouted: “I’ll get you.”

Sgt Callaghan said May left, but he returned and was arrested.

The court heard May had six previous convictions.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said May worked as a welder, and had two grown-up children.

Mr MacLoughlin said May had no addiction issues.

The defendant had been due to sign on, and he joined what he thought was a gap in the queue. However, a man, who was known to him, was sitting down but in the queue.

He took umbrage with May taking his place, and words were exchanged.

May apologised for his behaviour, the lawyer added.