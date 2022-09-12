Watch: Monk steps in to break up violent fight at Limerick housing estate

The holy-man intervened as one of the fighters was being punched and kicked in the back on the ground

A monk wearing a traditional hooded cowl bravely stepped in to break up a violent row this weekend at an estate in Limerick city.

The holy-man intervened as one of the fighters ended up on the ground and was being punched and kicked in the back.

Video footage of the fight in broad daylight last Saturday in Moyross has been shared widely on social media.

Two men can be seen exchanging punches on a green area with one man eventually falling to the ground as number of people look on.

“It’s fair go,” is heard being shouted as one man is told: “let them at it.”

As he struggles to get to his feet, the man on the ground is punched and kicked by his opponent who is suddenly caught the arm by the bearded monk and shepherded away.

Gardaí said there were no reported incidents in the area that evening, according to the Limerick leader.

The monk is one of the Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal who live in a house at Delmege Park.

The Order is also based in the Bronx and Harlem in New York and in London, Honduras and Albuquerque.

They first set up their friary in Moyross in 2007 at a time when the estate had seen a lot of gang-related violence.

They moved to Moyross after an invitation from former Bishop of Limerick, Donal Murray.

Life in the state has improved since 2007 which also seen a regeneration programme as part of a plan to improve the quality of life for residents.

Moyross was the monks’ first Irish friary, but they have since set up a mission in Derry and regularly take part in community activities.