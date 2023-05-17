Warring Donegal ice-cream men agree to put freeze on row for summer business

Ice cream men Jim Chambers (62) and Stephen Cole (40) appeared at Falcarragh District Court in Co Donegal

Two warring ice-cream salesmen have agreed to put a freeze on their rivalry ahead of the summer.

Businessmen Jim Chambers, aged 62 and Stephen Cole, aged 40, appeared at Falcarragh District Court in Co Donegal.

The pair are accused of a series of incidents after they set up on the same beachside selling pitch.

It followed a number of alleged incidents between the pair who were operating ice-cream vans in the seaside town of Rathmullan.

Both men face a charge of breach of the peace at Rathmullan Beach on July 19th, 2019.

Solicitor for Chambers, of The Glebe, Letterkenny, Mr Donough Cleary told the court "This is essentially a dispute between two ice cream salesmen."

The pair had appeared in court previously and the case was adjourned to see if the men 'cooled off' over the Easter period.

Solicitor for Cole of Trentabuoy, Drumkeen, Mr James Canny, told the court that a plan had been agreed for the summer months.

He said that both parties had agreed to pitches on the beach for the summer as well as other matters.

He added that himself and Mr Chambers' solicitor Mr Cleary had agreed on a number of suggestions and hoped that they will work out remarking "if we get a summer."

No details of the incidents were given in court.

However, Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle had previously told the court "Once the sun shines, the problems arise."

He added that the rows between the two parties was taking up a lot of Garda time.

Judge Eiteain Cunningham adjourned the case until October 18th.

However, she gave Gardai liberty to re-enter the case at any stage over the summer if any issues arise between the two businessmen.