Warrant issued for man accused of kicking hinges off Connolly station door
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who kicked a door at a train station off its hinges “in anger”.
Father-of-one Dwayne Barry (32) was frustrated because he had no ticket to travel when he caused the damage at Dublin’s Connolly Station.
He admitted criminal damage and public order charges and Judge Bryan Smyth had adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for Barry to pay compensation.
However, Barry, of no fixed address, failed to appear in court when he was due to come back for finalisation, and the judge issued the warrant.
Read more
Previously, the court heard the incident happened on February 20, when Barry became verbally abusive to staff at the station.
He shouted at them and kicked a sliding door, which came off its hinges and broke.
The accused explained to gardaí that he had no ticket and was frustrated so he kicked the door in anger. The cost of the damage was €235.
Separately, gardaí found Barry slumped against a street sign on O’Connell Street on June 21. He was drunk and was arrested for being a danger to himself.
Barry had 94 prior convictions including for arson.
Alcohol was the root of all his offending, his lawyer said.
Today's Headlines
Gangster's sentence | ‘Trusted enabler’ of Kinahan cartel jailed for role in feud murder of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan
named and shamed | Revealed: The names of the men who gang raped girl (18) at Co Dublin beach
switched | Why this season's Community Shield match is being played at an unusual venue
vard to take | ‘Devastated’ Rebekah Vardy slams ‘unjust’ libel loss in Wagatha Christie case
Twilight zone | Aisling O’Loughlin says she feared missing Irish anti-vax doctor fell foul of ‘bad people’
court rules | Ana Kriegel killer Boy B is not allowed introduce new evidence to appeal against murder
choked | Coercive control survivor speaks out about six-week ordeal after abuser is jailed for 17 years
trial | Prosecutors in Spain seek 8-year prison term for Shakira for alleged tax fraud
Dancing queens | Una Healy and pal Lynsey Bennett show off their birthday dance moves on sun holiday
night raiders | Victim’s anger after thug gets suspended sentence for brutal assault in his trailer