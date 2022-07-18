Warrant issued for man accused of kicking hinges off Connolly station door

Father-of-one Dwayne Barry (32) has 94 prior convictions including for arson

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who kicked a door at a train station off its hinges “in anger”.

Father-of-one Dwayne Barry (32) was frustrated because he had no ticket to travel when he caused the damage at Dublin’s Connolly Station.

He admitted criminal damage and public order charges and Judge Bryan Smyth had adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for Barry to pay compensation.

However, Barry, of no fixed address, failed to appear in court when he was due to come back for finalisation, and the judge issued the warrant.

Previously, the court heard the incident happened on February 20, when Barry became verbally abusive to staff at the station.

He shouted at them and kicked a sliding door, which came off its hinges and broke.

The accused explained to gardaí that he had no ticket and was frustrated so he kicked the door in anger. The cost of the damage was €235.

Separately, gardaí found Barry slumped against a street sign on O’Connell Street on June 21. He was drunk and was arrested for being a danger to himself.

Barry had 94 prior convictions including for arson.

Alcohol was the root of all his offending, his lawyer said.​​​​​​​