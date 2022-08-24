Warrant issued for arrest of doorman facing trial for pushing man who broke his hip

The court heard the accused was outside the jurisdiction and the judge issued a bench warrant.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a security guard accused of pushing a man who fell and broke his hip outside a restaurant.

Wesley Demartelaare (36) was facing trial when he failed to appear in court to have a book of evidence served on him.

Mr Demartelaare, of Iona Villas, Glasnevin, is charged with assault causing harm to the man at Burger King on O’Connell Street Lower on December 20, 2019.

When his case came before Dublin District Court, Judge Bryan Smyth was told a book of evidence was ready to be served so the accused could be sent for trial to the circuit court.

Previously, the court heard that on arriving at the scene, gardaí found the alleged injured party sitting on the ground.

The man, who was highly intoxicated, was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

It only became apparent later that he was injured when he sobered up and complained he could not move one of his legs, the court heard.

An ambulance was called for him and the man later made an assault complaint.

On viewing CCTV footage, gardaí said they saw the accused, who was a security guard, pushing the alleged victim away from the entrance, causing him to fall on the ground.

As a result of the fall, it was alleged, the man suffered a fracture to the neck of the right femur.