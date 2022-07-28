Wagatha Christie: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy libel verdict to be announced tomorrow

Mrs Justice Steyn will hand down the judgement at midday on Friday, 29 July in a remote hearing after weeks of waiting.

A judge will deliver the verdict in the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s pending verdict will close the door on the lengthy libel battle between Vardy (40) and Rooney (36) in relation to a viral social media post posted by Rooney in October 2019 in which she said she’d carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to The Sun newspaper.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” when she publicly claimed Mrs Vardy’s account was the source behind three fake stories she had posted on her private Instagram account.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV and the basement flooding at her home.

In a now infamous post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s……….. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media hearing and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney defends the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true.”

The nine-day hearing saw Mrs Vardy claim that Mrs Rooney’s exposé cost her a book deal and an endorsement for placenta capsules, as well as subjecting her to vicious online attacks from Mrs Rooney’s supporters.

The Rooneys missed the last day of the trial after it was extended by one day to allow barristers to prepare their closing statements.

Coleen and Wayne jetted off on a pre-planned family holiday with their kids Kai, Cass, Klay and Kit.

At the time, Mrs Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne said the couple had asked him to pass on “individual apologies” for their absence due to a “long-standing travel arrangement”.