Violent woman beater who had to be subdued with CS spray avoids jail

A man who was subdued by police after attacking his partner has avoided further prison time.

Lee Dickinson was handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, following a hearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday.

District Judge Mark Hamill said the 40-year-old only avoided a custodial term because he had already served seven months on remand, a stint he described as “richly deserved”.

Dickinson, from Bloomfield Avenue in Bangor, was also fined £75 and told to pay a £15 offender levy.

The judge warned him that if he offended again, he would be locked up.

Dickinson had earlier entered guilty pleas to inflicting actual bodily harm on his partner, possessing cannabis, using disorderly behaviour at the Ulster Hospital and causing criminal damage to a police cell van.

All the crimes were committed on October 8 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer told the hearing police were called to Dickinson’s home after receiving a report of a domestic abuse.

When they arrived, his “clearly distressed” partner opened the window and told officers she needed help.

There was obvious bruising and swelling to her face, the lawyer said.

When Dickinson exited the property, police had to use CS spray to subdue him, after which small amount of cannabis fell out of his pocket.

As he was being taken to hospital, he spat over the inside of the police cell van.

While in the busy waiting area of the Ulster Hospital, he shouted and swore at people.

Defence counsel Chris Holmes claimed his client and partner had a “rather tumultuous relationship”.

He accepted, however, that Dickinson had displayed “atrocious behaviour”.

“He has been in custody since October, so he has already served seven months,” the barrister said.

He told the court that despite the attack, the victim was in contact with Dickinson every day.

He also noted she had not sought any non-molestation or restraining order.

Mr Holmes said the seven months his client had been on remand should be deemed as time served.

Describing the incident as a bad example of domestic violence, Judge Hamill said the matter should have been elevated to the Crown Court.

He added: “[The sentence is] eight months, suspended for three years, but the context of that is the important part because he has served so much time in custody already.”