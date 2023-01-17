Violent thug who terrorised ex during horror 19-hour ordeal suffered heart attack in jail

Judge Baxter observed that he seemed to develop health issues around proceedings in court

A judge yesterday described the actions of a 52-year-old man who terrorised his former partner in a 19-hour ordeal after he broke into her home as a “planned and premediated criminal endeavour.”

Judge Martina Baxter’s comments came at a sentencing hearing at Wicklow Circuit Court sitting in Bray where she imposed a sentence of nine years in prison with two years suspended on multiple strict conditions on Alan McEvoy of Carricacurra, Valleymount, Co Wicklow.

McEvoy has been in custody since last March when he pleaded guilty to charges of harassment, assault causing harm and burglary.

The burglary and assault offences occurred on May 21 and May 22, 2016, at the home of Anna Oberska, a dental nurse, who had been in a three year relationship with McEvoy which ended 16 months earlier.

The harassment charge related to his criminal conduct towards his now 40-year-old victim between April 27 and July 27, 2016.

Evidence was previously given of 73 unsolicited e-mails that McEvoy sent the mother-of-one and of a number of phone calls that he made to her employers and people known to her employment in which he either impersonated a garda or private detective while falsely claiming that an European Arrest Warrant was in place for her arrest for welfare fraud offences.

McEvoy was given a nine year sentence with the final two years suspended for burglary at his former partner’s home at Tulfarris village near Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Twenty four months were suspended from the nine year term on multiple strict conditions including that McEvoy remain under the direction of the Probation Service, reside at an agreed address and has no contact with Ms Oberska or her family.

He also has to disclose any new intimate relationship to a probation officer and undergo any recommended therapeutic programme as well as co-operate with any safeguarding measures.

Two jail terms of three years each for harassment and assault of Ms Oberska are to run concurrently with the sentence imposed for burglary.

The judge said McEvoy’s victim who is a Polish national had made it clear that their relationship was over but he would not take “no” for an answer.

Judge Baxter described Ms Oberska as a “very brave woman” and commended the garda investigation into the case which she said was “highly detailed and very thorough.”

The garda investigation was led by Detective Garda Patrick Twomey who previously gave evidence in the case including that throughout the attack,

McEvoy told his former partner that she was under threat from the IRA and that she “needed to stay with him” to protect her as well as her ex-husband and the child they had together.

Among other threats issued by McEvoy were that “a crew” were ready and had located and were ready to kill her mother in Poland.

As the ordeal continued the court heard that McEvoy who knew Ms Oberska had a phobia of needles produced syringes and threatened that he would inject acid into her.

In attempt to pacify the situation, the victim agreed to go back into a relationship with him and he eventually untied her hands and lay beside her in bed but not before taping duct tape to the handles of the door in the room.

Evidence was also given that McEvoy had went through her mobile phone and demanded explanations of who she had been contacting as well as “taking command of the phone” and sending texts to another male who Ms Oberska had been in contact with.

He also cut the dental uniform that she had been wearing off her with a knife and then burnt it in a stove.

McEvoy who has eight previous convictions is currently housed in Cloverhill Prison where the court heard that he has an enhanced prisoner status and works in the west Dublin jail’s laundry.

The court heard that McEvoy suffered a heart attack last week in prison and was hospitalised for three days after this but no medical report was furnished to the court in relation to this.

Judge Baxter observed that he seemed to develop health issues around proceedings in court after he previously failed to appear at another hearing because of ill health.

The judge was scathing of the defendant’s criminal conduct which she described as a gross invasion of Ms Oberska’s bodily integrity and freedom of movement.

She said McEvoy’s behaviour was “degrading and grossly humiliating” in which he exploited her vulnerability as a single woman living alone with a young child who was not in the property at the time.

The judge criticised the level of deceit which McEvoy embarked on in his crimes which displayed “sinister surveillance and control.”

Judge Baxter said probation and psychological reports showed McEvoy had tried to minimise and rationalise his behaviour while claiming numerous wrong doings by his victim and showing no remorse. She noted he was also deemed a high-risk of re-offending in relation to domestic violence.