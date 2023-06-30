Violent prisoner Christopher Coakley avoids more jail time after being caught with mobile phone

Notorious criminal Coakley serving eight years for stab attack on doctor

A violent criminal serving a lengthy sentence for attacking a doctor has avoided more jail time after being caught with a mobile phone behind bars for a seventh occasion.

Christopher Coakley (31) was last week sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for the “unprovoked and brutal” attack on a doctor whom he repeatedly stabbed with a scissors in 2021.

The serial offender – who is a cousin of Dublin gangland feud murder victim Derek Coakley-Hutch – has been in and out of prison since he was aged 13.

He appeared before Blanchardstown District Court this week charged with unlawful possession of a mobile phone in prison.

The court heard that on January 20 of last year Coakley was discovered using a phone in his cell at Wheatfield Prison at 9.25am.

Judge John Brennan was told the accused, of Empress Place, Dublin 1, has 125 previous convictions, including six previous convictions for using a phone behind bars.

His last conviction for unlawfully having a phone in custody was in March when he was given a three-month jail term.

Counsel for Coakley submitted his client had entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and that he wanted to convey his apologies in open court.

He said the defendant’s father was unwell at the time and that his client co-operated with investigating gardaí.

Judge Brennan stated the use of mobile phones in Irish jails was a serious problem for prison authorities.

He added that he was not obliged to make a custodial sentence concurrent to the sentence Coakley is currently serving, noting his previous convictions and stating there must be some form of punishment.

At this point Coakley tried to address the judge but his solicitor interjected, saying he had lost prison privileges as a result of the incident.

Taking this into account, Judge Brennan handed down a three-month prison term and made this sentence concurrent, meaning Coakley will spend no extra time in prison.

The court heard that he is serving his sentence in Mountjoy Prison and that he is due to be released in 2028.

His list of prior offending includes hijacking a nurse’s car in 2015 and a separate attack on the doctor in 2021.

At a sentencing hearing last week in relation to that offence, Mr Justice Paul Burns said Coakley had shown “breathtaking and shocking” disregard for the injury that could have been caused when he repeatedly stabbed his victim.

He described Coakley’s actions as callous and brutal and said the premeditation and level of violence meant the offence attracted a headline sentence of 11 years. Taking mitigation into account he jailed Coakley for eight years.

He was initially charged with attempted murder, but the DPP dropped that charge after Coakley pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm on January 28, 2021.

The court heard the violent criminal needed money for drugs when he approached his victim, a doctor who was travelling through the north inner city after work on a motorised scooter.

Coakley kicked the handlebars of the scooter and when his victim fell to the ground, Coakley approached him with a pair of scissors clenched in his fist and tried to take his backpack and scooter.